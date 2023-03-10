Score up to 70% off at Vancouver's first-ever Adidas warehouse sale

This spring, you can stock up on your favourite Adidas gear for less. StyleDemocracy is presenting an Adidas warehouse sale in Vancouver this spring, where you can get up to 70% off items.

The sale is happening on the Easter long weekend, from Thursday, April 6 to Monday, April 10.

There will be styles for both men and women, and you can shop for thousands of different shoes, apparel, and accessories.

You can also join the SDClub+ for VIP access on the first morning of the sale.

All items will be final sale – no returns or exchanges accepted. Payment can be made by credit or debit only, cash and American Express will not be accepted. Staff will not be adjusting the price of items.

Pack your patience and expect lineups to enter the sale and at the checkout. Shop early because it’s possible that doors to the sale will close early.

When:

Thursday, April 6 from 1 to 9 pm

Friday, April 7 from 10 am to 9 pm

Saturday, April 8 from 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday, April 9 from 10 am to 6 pm

Monday, April 10 from 10 am to 9 pm

Where: West building, Hall A at the Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place