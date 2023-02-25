A designer warehouse sale is coming to Richmond next week, and it’s a must-see for any shoe-lover.

According to The Sample Sale Guys, this is the first-ever Jimmy Choo warehouse sale in the Metro Vancouver area. The deals will kick off on Thursday, March 9, and the sale will continue until Sunday.

According to organizers, they cannot list the prices online, so you’ll have to shop in person to find out more. What we do know is that you will be able to get up to 80% off shoes, boots, handbags, small leather goods, accessories, and more in both men’s and women’s styles. Organizers told Daily Hive that “all sizes will be available,” too.

At the sale, there will be a mandatory coat check and a bag check as you exit. You can pay with Visa, Mastercard, and debit, but all sales are final.

With more than 10,000 pairs of shoes for sale, it’s a must-see for bargain hunters.

When:

Thursday, March 9, from 11 am to 11 pm

Friday, March 10, from 11 am to 10 pm

Saturday, March 11, from 11 am to 9 pm

Sunday, March 12, from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Sheraton Hotel, 7551 Westminster Highway, Richmond