Vancouver just got North America’s first adidas TERREX store (PHOTOS)

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts, a brand new adidas TERREX store has just opened in Vancouver — and it’s the perfect spot to update your gear for a new year of adventure.

Located on West 4th Avenue, the store is the first of its kind in North America, offering Vancouverites the opportunity to shop and experience the entire TERREX collection in person.

TERREX is open to customers now but is set to hold a grand opening weekend on Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 2023, and shoppers in the new store will get the chance to enter an exclusive giveaway. Prizes are given out on a first-come, first-served basis and are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out – and don’t forget to participate in activations for multiple rewards.

The new store’s exciting interior has been designed to inspire outdoor adventure, providing an immersive experience for customers with some truly unique features.

An interactive shoe wall showcases footage of not only athletes but real people doing what they do best in TERREX gear. There’s also textured pebble flooring located in several areas around the store where you can test out how your potential new footwear will feel in the real world.

Shoppers have access to a digital screen where they can browse the best of TERREX products, see what’s available, or order in-store. The screen allows users to browse a wider range of adidas products, too.

You’ll find spacious fitting rooms with a waiting area that features green plants, seats, and a wall dedicated to the history of the brand, as well as a water station to refill your reusable bottle.

The apparel, footwear, and accessories available at TERREX have been specifically curated for the Vancouver outdoor lover, with products that enable greater accessibility and inclusivity when it comes to getting out in nature — whether you’re climbing, trail running, biking, or spending a day out on the snowy mountains.

At the new location, customers will now be able to purchase adidas TERREX items that could previously only be found online or in select stores.

Products taking centre stage include Free Hiker footwear, hiking sneakers that provide an ultra-snug fit, unparalleled grip, and contain a high-performance yarn made from over 50% re-purposed ocean plastic waste.

Meanwhile, shoppers looking for waterproof gear can browse through a collection of stylish Xploric outerwear jackets or try out the popular Agravic trail runners, which are made for tackling even the toughest terrain and offer cushioning for every step with a high-energy return. Both products are also made from recycled materials.

What’s more, Five Ten footwear, a range of lightweight, high-performance shoes made especially for rock climbing and mountain biking, will also be available.

Much like the TERREX collection itself, the new store has been designed with sustainability in mind and includes environmentally-friendly materials, like a wood carving made right here in BC. There’s also a live immersive plant canopy wall that calls attention to adidas’ efforts to help end plastic waste.

Looking to the future, the store aspires to be more than just a go-to destination for the latest TERREX products, but a meeting ground and gathering place for like-minded locals to come together and organize outdoor adventures.

To learn more about the new adidas TERREX store opening, click here.

Where: 2235 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC

Hours:

Monday to Saturday 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

Phone: (778) 309-4898