Downsizing: This is where Victoria's Secret will open at Pacific Centre mall

Closed Vancouver flagship location at 750 Burrard Street (left) and construction for the new smaller store at CF Pacific Centre (right). (Daily Hive)

Keep your panties on! As first reported by Daily Hive Urbanized on Tuesday, there will still be a Victoria’s Secret store in downtown Vancouver following the closure of their flagship location at 750 Burrard Street.

Cadillac Fairview has confirmed to Daily Hive Urbanized that the international retailer for lingerie and women’s clothing will be setting up a presence at the former Hollister unit on CF Pacific Centre shopping mall’s lower mall corridor level — situated between Purdy’s Chocolates and Sketchers, and immediately across from H&M.

This is a large retail unit inside the mall, but it represents a very significant downsizing from Victoria’s Secret two-storey, 35,000 sq ft flagship location at the northeast corner of the intersection of Burrard Street and Robson Street.

Hollister recently relocated to the former Disney Store retail unit near the mall’s Robson Street entrance.

Daily Hive Urbanized reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

After over 10 years of business, Victoria’s Secret quietly and suddenly permanently closed its Vancouver flagship location this past weekend. The process is already well underway with dismantling the store’s furnishings and moving merchandise.

The new store at CF Pacific Centre is expected to open in a few months.

But there is no official word yet on what will fill Nordstrom’s former three-storey, 230,000 sq ft space at CF Pacific Centre. The former department store space has been vacant since June 2023 when Nordstrom closed its doors as part of its Canada-wide retreat.

It also remains to be seen what will replace Victoria’s Secret former flagship store, which has had a storied past as HMV, Virgin Megastore, Planet Hollywood, and Vancouver Public Library’s Central Branch. But it has long been known that numerous major international retailers have been attempting to establish a new or expanded presence in downtown Vancouver, with the only barrier being the lack of attractive, suitable, large, and centrally-located retail space.

Uniqlo, which has long established a presence in Metro Vancouver’s major suburban malls, previously told Daily Hive Urbanized it remains interested in opening a flagship location within downtown Vancouver.

With the closure of the Vancouver flagship store, Victoria’s Secret now has one remaining location in BC outside of Vancouver at Metropolis at Metrotown mall in Burnaby. The chain has closed many stores worldwide since the pandemic and its change of ownership.

Before the pandemic, CF Pacific Centre had a similar La Senza lingerie store, which was at the time a brand owned by Victoria’s Secret’s previous parent company.