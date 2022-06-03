Apparently people really struggle to pronounce Toronto correctly

A lot of us know the anxiety that comes with the possibility of mispronouncing a word or a name. Even if you’ve seen it on social media or read it online several times before, saying it out loud is another matter altogether.

According to a study by Word Tip, a word finder for Scrabble and Words with Friends, people tend to mispronounce several city names from Buenos Aires (bweh·nos ai·ruhz) to Baghdad (bag-dad). And, surprisingly, one Canadian city made it on the list of city names that people struggle to pronounce.

It seems people don’t have trouble pronouncing Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal, or Halifax but it’s Toronto that gets quite a few people tongue-tied. Word Tip and Forvo, a pronunciation dictionary, compiled a list of the most mispronounced cities according to the number of listens for their pronunciations.

Check out the top 10 most mispronounced cities around the world starting with North America.

North America

In addition to Toronto, people also wanted to know the correct pronunciation for Chicago.

South America

Some cities that threw people for a loop include Asunción, Lima, Guayaquil, Medellín, and Caracas.

The rest of Asia and Oceania

From Asian to Australian cities, it appears people wanted to know the correct way to pronounce cities like Auckland, Phnom Penh, Nha Trang, Ulaanbaatar, and Bandar Seri Begawan.

Africa

There are quite a few African cities that a lot of people struggle to pronounce, such as Khartoum, Addis Ababa, Antananarivo, Ouagadougou, and Harare.

Middle East and Central Asia

As for the Middle East, people were looking up Kabul, Riyadh, Amman, Tehran, Dubai, and Jerusalem.

Europe

Even a lot of popular European destinations had people confused when it came to how to say them properly. Those include Barcelona, Dublin, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Berlin.