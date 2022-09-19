Adam Sandler is a fan of the Toronto Raptors, or at least one of them.

This past summer, Sandler and Raptors forward Junacho Hernangómez co-starred in the Netflix movie Hustle, documenting the journey of a fictional basketball player on his route to the NBA.

With Stanley Sugerman (Sandler) working as sort of an advisor-coach for Spanish talent Bo Cruz (Hernangómez), the pair formed a real-life bond away from the set.

On Sunday, Hernangómez scored a game-high 27 points in the EuroBasket final, propelling his Spanish side to their fourth European Championship victory with an 88-76 victory over France.

Meanwhile, his older brother Willy Hernangómez was named tournament MVP for his performance, averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

“Bo Cruz! Getting it done. Love you Juancho. And Willie! Congrats to the whole Spanish team,” Adam Sandler tweeted on Sunday night.

Shortly after Hustle was released, Hernangómez signed a one-year deal earlier this summer with the Raptors.

The most prominent other Raptors connection to the movie comes from a cameo appearance by Kyle Lowry, while NBA stars Anthony Edwards, Boban Marjanović, Trae Young, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle are also in the film.

With Boston, Utah, and San Antonio, Hernangómez played 40 games in 2021-22, averaging 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from the field.

Despite his EuroBasket (and Hollywood) success, Hernangómez will still have to fight for his minutes on the roster, as he’s one of five new faces set to join the team for training camp in Victoria next month.