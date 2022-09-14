Toronto Raptors forward Thad Young knows a thing or two about how to have a lengthy NBA career.

The 34-year-old has played 15 seasons for seven teams in the league, ever since being taken in the first round by the 76ers back in 2007. Young recently re-upped his contract with the Raptors this offseason, signing him to a reported two-year deal this summer, his fifth deal in the NBA.

And speaking to campers at a clinic of his this past weekend, Young revealed his secret to staying in the NBA so long: never slacking during his offseason workouts.

NBA vet Thaddeus Young gave a REAL speech to the kids at his camp this past weekend! 🗣📝 @yungsmoove21 @NBA @Raptors pic.twitter.com/AV886TgnQg — SouthsideHoops (@southside_hoops) September 13, 2022

“You gotta love this shit. You gonna put your body through torture? And when I say torture, I mean torture, coming in this motherfucker doing two, three, four workouts a day… I’ve been doing this same shit since forever,” Young said. “When I got my first contract? The work just started. When I got to [the NBA]? The work had just started. I got my second contract? The work is still going! Third one? Still going. Fourth one? Still going!”

Though he’s never been an All-Star, Young has averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 1,085 regular-season games — and has been a consistent presence in the league when many players struggle to land a roster spot once they hit the other side of 30.

“You ain’t gotta be a 20-point per game scorer in order to have a 16-year career, let alone a five- or a six- or seven-year career,” Young added.

It might just be one video, but one thing is pretty clear: the Raptors have quite the motivational speaker in their dressing room right now.