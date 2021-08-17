6 activities to try at The Amazing Brentwood this weekend

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Although we’d rather it not be this way, there are only a few more weeks left of summer. (How did that happen so quickly?)

But, if anything, this gives us even more of a reason to get out and discover everything happening in our neighbourhoods and beyond. One Burnaby destination that truly lives up to its name? The Amazing Brentwood (TAB).

The urban centre has transformed into a one-of-a-kind gathering place, to the point where you don’t even feel like you’re in Burnaby. With tons of fun-filled options and much to explore safely, it’s an ideal place to visit during the weekend.

Here are six activities to help you plan your next day off at TAB.

Join a yoga or bootcamp session

There’s nothing like a revitalizing workout to kickstart your day, and, let’s be real, working out is always more enjoyable as a part of a group. This summer, you can take part in the Unleash Energy complimentary fitness programs at TAB. Every Saturday, enjoy Energize Bootcamp from 10 to 11 am in the Transit Plaza or the new open-air Sun and Stretch Yoga on the exclusive Light Deck every Thursday from 7 to 8 pm. To reserve your spot for a feel-good workout, register ahead of time at theamazingbrentwood.com.

Explore the stores

If you’ve been missing the enjoyment that comes with browsing the aisles at your favourite stores, you’re not alone. And if there’s anywhere to make up for lost time shopping, it’s at TAB, where the experience is elevated — and stores are easy to navigate. As part of the urban centre’s phased opening, a wealth of stores recently opened, including Urban Outfitters, Sephora, Sporting Life, H&M, and Metro Vancouver’s first H&M Home. Is now a good time to invest in some new throw pillows? We think so.

Stop for a bite to eat

Between attending an exercise class and hitting the stores, you’re bound to work up an appetite. Plus, it makes sense to treat yourself during your visit to TAB because the centre is home to TABLES — a food court aiming to redefine Burnaby’s casual dining scene. Already, 11 food retailers are open at the culinary destination, including Chatime, Saboten Japanese Cutlet, Thaigo, Pizza Garden, Yugo Roll & Bowl, Japadog, and Cazba, with more slated to open soon. Additionally, when you dine at TABLES, you get to experience the stunning interior design enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Another option for delicious food (and some games and drinks)? The Rec Room, which is located directly below the recently opened Cineplex VIP Cinemas Brentwood.

Channel your creative side

After living through a pandemic, we could all use opportunities to channel our creativity and use our imagination. Now, at TAB’s Transit Plaza, families can do this with Unleash Imagination — a rotating program of interactive storytelling and craft projects taking place every Sunday from 10 to 11 am. Whether you’re bringing the whole family or checking out the event with your niece or nephew, remember to register your attendance in advance here.

Take a ride on a giant, illuminated seesaw

Unleash your inner child with Impulse, a globally-renowned, interactive urban work consisting of nine illuminated, sound-producing seesaws. Originally launched in Montreal, Impulse has toured cities around the globe — including London, Brussels, and New York. Taking residency in Brentwood Plaza, the Impulse seesaws feature built-in lights and speakers that are activated when engaged by visitors. Impulse is a complimentary experience and is available to enjoy daily from 10 am to 10 pm. You can indulge in the thrill from now through September 19 of this year.

Snap photos at Western Canada’s largest natural light mural

Metro Vancouver has one of the most impressive public art scenes in BC, with captivating murals adorning buildings across our cities. At TAB, prepare to be dazzled by public art installation Aura — a collection of six large-scale light murals imagined by Canadian muralist Elyse Dodge — that’s free to visit and will be running through September. Aura was created to celebrate the optimism of summer 2021 while also driving support for the Coast Mental Health Foundation as we emerge from the pandemic.

Every time you post a photo of the mural on social media and tag @the.amazing.brentwood while using the hashtag #UnleashYourAura, $1 will be donated to Coast Mental Health by TAB — up to a total of $5,000. Can you think of a better reason to share photos of this bright and beautiful mural?

For more information about shopping, dining, and experiencing a variety of Unleash Amazing programming at TAB, check out theamazingbrentwood.com before your visit.