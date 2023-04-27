NewsCrime

Possible hostage situation forces major police response in Chilliwack

Megan Devlin
Apr 27 2023, 10:22 pm
Police say one person is in custody after an apparent hostage situation at a bank prompted a major response in Chilliwack.

Officers were dealing with an “active and unfolding situation” in the 9200 block of Young Road, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP tweeted on Thursday.

The force asked people to stay away, and urged them not to share police locations on social media.

Sometime later, the force tweeted that one person was arrested and the situation was safely resolved.

Paul J. Henderson, editor of the Chilliwack Progresswas on scene and shared footage of heavily armed officers outside a CIBC bank. He said he was careful to delay sharing his photos and videos until the scene changed so as not to compromise the police response.

