Possible hostage situation forces major police response in Chilliwack

Police say one person is in custody after an apparent hostage situation at a bank prompted a major response in Chilliwack.

Officers were dealing with an “active and unfolding situation” in the 9200 block of Young Road, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP tweeted on Thursday.

Chilliwack RCMP are currently on scene of an active and unfolding situation in the 9200 block of Young Road. Please avoid the area. For safety reasons, do NOT share incident details/police locations on social media. More info to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) April 27, 2023

The force asked people to stay away, and urged them not to share police locations on social media.

Sometime later, the force tweeted that one person was arrested and the situation was safely resolved.

One man is in custody following the active police incident in the 9200 block of Young Road which has now been safely resolved. Chilliwack RCMP thank the media and the public for their cooperation. Full media release to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) April 27, 2023

Paul J. Henderson, editor of the Chilliwack Progress, was on scene and shared footage of heavily armed officers outside a CIBC bank. He said he was careful to delay sharing his photos and videos until the scene changed so as not to compromise the police response.