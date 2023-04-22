"Multiple arrests" made in Metro Vancouver kidnapping investigation

According to police, a kidnapping incident happened in Port Moody on Wednesday morning, and due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, police are just now sharing details.

Constable Sam Zacharias with the Port Moody Police Department shared a release detailing how multiple arrests were made in the kidnapping incident.

“On April 19, 2023, at about 10 am, Port Moody Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls after a man was reportedly pulled into a vehicle in the brewery district on Murray Street,” said police.

See our latest release regarding a kidnapping incident that occurred Wednesday in #portmoody, safely resolved yesterday afternoon: https://t.co/7f2RJVcy1x We thank @VancouverPD for the investigative & operational support. As well, @BCRCMP & @_BCCOS for their operational support. — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) April 22, 2023

Port Moody Police asked the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section to help support and lead the “complex” investigation.

Police performed a rescue operation in the Mission area on Saturday. Working with the VPD Emergency the VPD Emergency Response Team, RCMP’s Lower Mainland District Integrated Emergency Response Team and the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service, police rescued a male hostage in his 40s and made multiple arrests.

Police say that’s all the info they can share at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

While they say that the nature of the investigation was “sensitive” and that’s why they didn’t share information about the case earlier, police say there “was never an ongoing danger to the public.”

