This one-of-a-kind hiking trail features a massive crack in the earth (PHOTOS)

Take a step into the abyss (figuratively, not literally) along this one-of-a-kind hiking trail in BC that features a crack in the earth.

The Abyss via Extension Ridge is an easy 2.9 km out-and-back trek near Nanaimo on Vancouver Island that takes under an hour to complete.

Along the way, hikers will discover the crack in the ground, which is believed to have been caused by an earthquake fissure found there.

The crack is about 16 inches wide. Anyone exploring the area is asked to be careful — especially if they have small children or a dog with them.

Not much is known about the large crack in the earth, and no one knows just how deep it goes.

But it is a unique sight to see when hiking. The trail also features some other small fissures, as well as many wooden bridges and platforms used by mountain bikers.

Check it out for yourself.

