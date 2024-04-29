If you live in the Fraser Valley — particularly Abbotsford — you might have found yourself looking up to the sky this weekend in wonder or worry over noisy, endlessly circling aircraft.

Many took to social media to express their concern that helicopters were spotted throughout the weekend, and they asked their neighbours what was going on.

A local Facebook group saw several people questioning the surge in air traffic, but others were quick to explain.

“What is with these helicopters buzzing around [Abbotsford’s] sky all damn day. In this weather! Any ideas?” one person asked on Sunday.

Another asked, “Anyone know why a helicopter keeps circling around high street area?”

The questions weren’t limited to just Facebook, as another person took to Reddit to inquire about the noise.

There were less than helpful responses from the online community.

“Could it have something to do with there being an airport nearby?” someone answered sarcastically.

Another person joked, “Trying to find a parking spot.”

Many others thought it was a search operation or a criminal investigation, but the reason was actually much more positive. After years of this same situation occurring around this time of year, many locals were able to clear the air.

The annual The Sky’s No Limit — She is Anything! event was held at Abbotsford International Airport and offered free flights for first-time flyers to inspire future aviation and STEM leaders.

That’s a wrap!

Thanks so much to all attendees, sponsor partners, display agencies, their awesome crew members, our wonderful volunteers, security people and everyone that helped us to provide The Sky’s No Limit – She Is Anything 2024 Event! Inspiring female future leaders! pic.twitter.com/HPg3XYL9Bf — The Sky’s No Limit – She is Anything! (@she_is_anything) April 29, 2024

While the event was created to inspire female flyers, everyone was welcome, and despite the rain, organizers say it was a huge success.

“Thanks so much to all attendees, sponsor partners, display agencies, their awesome crew members, our wonderful volunteers, security people and everyone that helped us to provide The Sky’s No Limit — She Is Anything 2024 Event!” organizers wrote on X on Sunday.