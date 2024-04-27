The Adventure Cycling Association is giving all bike enthusiasts tips on securing a place to sleep in the US after a long day’s ride.

With the fantastic national parks across the US, biking across the Canadian-American border is a great way to enjoy the scenery. Unfortunately, it can also make planning a little tricky.

There’s a certain level of uncertainty with how far you’ll be able to bike, and things may not always go to plan. That makes trying to reserve a spot at a campsite especially difficult.

But, according to the Adventure Cycling Association, it doesn’t have to be.

The association highlighted that a number of state parks implement a no-turn-away policy that guarantees emergency camping space for “small groups of self-contained bicycle travellers who arrive at a full campground.”

For bikers visiting one of the state parks with the policy, the association recommends bringing a hard copy to ensure they can grab one of the emergency spots.

The full list of state parks with the no-turn-away policy can be found here.