Snowfall warning up for Eastern Fraser Valley, up to 10 cm expected

Parts of the Eastern Fraser Valley are now under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada saying up to 10 cm of snow is expected overnight.

According to Environment Canada, “a low pressure system brushing the south coast will bring snow to the eastern Fraser Valley beginning overnight tonight. Snow is expected to continue through Saturday morning before becoming mixed with rain in the afternoon.”

People are also being warned that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

There is also a special weather statement up for other parts of the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. These areas could see small accumulations Friday night into Saturday.