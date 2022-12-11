Abbotsford Police seek public’s help in identifying driver in fatal hit-and-run

Abbotsford police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred overnight Saturday.

BC Ambulance Service notified police of a serious collision near Quinton Avenue and Lefeuvre Road and officers responded around Around 12:04 am Sunday.

When they arrived, emergency service workers found a pedestrian who had been hit by a red Dodge Ram pickup truck which fled the scene.



“The pedestrian’s truck which was parked roadside, also sustained damage from the suspect vehicle,” police add.

Police have confirmed that the pedestrian died of his injuries on the scene.

The Dodge Ram was found crashed a short distance away, police say, but add the driver was not found inside the vehicle.

The suspect remains at large.

Police are urging witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage of them travelling along Lefeuvre Road from Fraser Highway to Downes Road and along Downes Road from 272nd Street to Bradner Road between the hours of 11:45 pm on December 10 to 12:30 am on December 11.

Folk with information can call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225. The police file number is 2022-51149.