Canadians driving to the US now officially have to be fully vaccinated

New travel restrictions in the US came into effect on Saturday, January 22, effectively banning all non-vaccinated foreign nationals from entering the country via land and ferry border crossings.

Since November, the US-Canada land border has been open once again to non-essential travel after being closed in March 2020.

The new guidelines were initially announced by Homeland Security on October 29, 2021. Previously, people “engaged in essential travel” were not required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Now, foreign nationals – like Canadians – entering the country via a land border will need to “verbally attest” to their proof of vaccination and provide documentation that proves they’ve received CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination.

🚨 TRAVEL UPDATE 🚨 Effective TODAY: All non-U.S. individuals seeking to enter the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico & U.S.-Canada borders must be fully vaccinated for #COVID19. Details ➡️ https://t.co/q30K9twdRl pic.twitter.com/2PnaRgiHjZ — CBP (@CBP) January 22, 2022

These rule changes now mean that truckers who cross the Canadian-US border now have to be vaccinated. A minority group of truckers protested the vaccine mandate this week.

The Government of Canada advises avoiding non-essential travel outside of the country regardless of your vaccination status.

You can learn more about the requirements to drive into the US from Canada online.

With files from Brooke Taylor.