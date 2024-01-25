"Smoke and flaring": Burnaby air quality advisory warns to stay indoors if you're affected

A Metro Vancouver air quality advisory, mainly centred around the Burnaby area, is suggesting folks affected by odours stay indoors.

The stench has been around for at least a few days, and the foul smell is coming from the Parkland refinery in Burnaby.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says that if you smell the odour and are outdoors, consider moving inside.

ECCC says Metro Vancouver is monitoring the situation at Burnaby Refinery as it conducts “an operation” today.

The operation could result in “odour, smoke and flaring.”

“Close windows, doors, and air intakes to help reduce their exposure to the contaminants causing the odour.”

If you have chronic and underlying medical health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, asthma, diabetes, or other conditions that make you sensitive to air pollution, ECCC suggests reducing your outdoor physical activity until the bulletin is lifted.

“Additionally, large indoor spaces with air conditioning, including libraries and community centres, may have lower concentrations of these contaminants. Consider spending time in these spaces if you are affected and able to.”

ECCC’s bulletin about the air quality advisory adds that Metro Vancouver is monitoring the air quality around Burnaby Refinery and is closely working with health authorities.

Have you noticed any foul odours in the Burnaby area? Let us know in the comments.