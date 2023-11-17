Animal abuse footage from Abbotsford hog farm said to be among worst in Canada

Disclaimer: Some of the footage and details in this story about cruelty at an Abbotsford hog farm may be disturbing for some readers.

Excelsior, an Abbotsford hog farm, has again been thrust into the spotlight by Animal Justice due to newly released footage of alleged cruelty.

Animal Justice claims that the footage is among the worst ever captured at a farm in Canada.

The footage is claimed to show dead and rotting pigs throughout the farm, including partially eaten piglet carcasses.

Animal Justice, a federally incorporated not-for-profit dedicated to advocating for the human treatment of animals, also says that footage shows the following:

Crushed and stillborn piglets inside crates

Pigs kicked in the stomach and face

Pigs jabbed with a metal rod and hit with plastic boards

Pigs with hernias, prolapses, bloody lacerations, and open wounds

An accumulation of feces and walls smeared with blood

Water troughs that appear to be filled with feces and blood

The footage was recorded between April and June 2023 and provided to Animal Justice in confidentiality.

Another warning that the following footage is deeply disturbing and may not be suitable for all viewers:

The BC SPCA told Daily Hive on Friday morning that it was waiting for raw footage before making a statement on the release. Still, it has released a statement about the complaint of alleged animal cruelty and the publicly available video.

“The BC SPCA has reviewed the publicly available footage, which contains very disturbing visuals appearing to depict violations of the PCA Act, the Criminal Code and seemingly showcases practices that are not in accordance with National Farm Animal Codes of Practice, which are fully endorsed by BC Pork Council for use on pig farms across the province,” it states.

“Until we have had an opportunity to review the footage in full, we cannot provide additional comments and will also need to prioritize the integrity of the investigation.”

Animal Justice adds that “Excelsior is no stranger to allegations of animal abuse.”

It also states that Excelsior and its owners have never faced any legal consequences for the conditions captured on camera.

“Animal Justice is also calling for laws requiring cameras inside farms and slaughterhouses that livestream directly to the internet.”