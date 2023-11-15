Plane forced to return to airport after horse on board gets loose

Forget how much horsepower a plane has. This one has a horse problem.

A 747 cargo plane heading to Belgium from New York was forced to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport after a horse escaped from its stall and got loose on board.

According to the air traffic control audio, the horse got loose within 30 minutes of takeoff.

The Boeing 747 was flying at 31,000 feet when the pilot told air traffic control that a horse had escaped from its in-flight stall.

“We are a cargo plane with a live animal, a horse, on board. The horse managed to escape its stall. There’s no issue with flying, but we need to go back to New York as we can’t resecure the horse,” the pilot announced.

The plane was forced to make a U-turn off the coast of Boston and the pilot requested a veterinarian be on the ground at JFK when the plane arrived.

Once landed, air traffic control can be heard asking the pilot if the flight required assistance. “On the ground, negative. On the ramp, yes, we have a horse problem.”

It is unclear how the horse managed to escape but it remained unrestrained until the plane landed at JFK, according to the audio.

The flight was able to take off shortly after the “horse problem” and successfully arrived at Liege Airport in Belgium.