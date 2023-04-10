Escape the rain! This airline is offering 30% off on flights to Mexico right now
If you are looking to travel to Mexico and save some cash at the same time, Swoop has a wicked deal for two destinations from Abbotsford right now.
From now until Friday, April 14, Swoop is holding its Easter Sale for travel between May 24, 2023, and October 31, 2023.
Just use the promo code BUNNY30 when you book your flight between Abbotsford and Los Cabos or Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta.
Prefer to fly to a cooler destination? The deal also covers flights between Abbotsford and London.
There are a couple of blackout periods between June 29 to September 5, 2023, and September 28 to October 10, 2023.
Swoop says only one promo code per booking is allowed, and it cannot be combined with any other promotion or offer.
So, there you have it. You better act fast for this deal — only 2,000 redemptions are available.