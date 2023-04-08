Abbotsford Canucks will host playoff games for first time ever

The Abbotsford Canucks will host playoff hockey in the Lower Mainland for the first time ever.

Jett Woo’s overtime goal Friday night at the Abbotsford Centre secured home ice advantage for the Canucks in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs. The AHL Canucks made the playoffs last year, but were eliminated on the road before getting a chance to host games in Abbotsford.

How does home ice for the first round sound? 😏#ProudlyAbbotsford pic.twitter.com/rlq8tCBgpt — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 8, 2023

Abbotsford is now guaranteed to host all games of their best-of-three first-round series. Games will take place April 19, 21, and 23, beginning at 7 pm each night.

Single-game tickets are already on sale, beginning at $29.90.

We booked our ticket, now make sure you get yours 🎟️ We'll be at @AbbyCentre for Round 1⃣ of the 2022/23 Calder Cup Playoffs on April 19th, 21st and 23rd, make sure you don't miss it. Purchase your Round 1⃣ tickets here ➡️ https://t.co/Af2WvGsBnj pic.twitter.com/VtVAwd1BBF — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) April 8, 2023

Abbotsford (38-23-7) is currently fourth-place in the 10-team Pacific Division with four games left in the regular season. With 83 points, Abbotsford can still catch the Colorado Eagles (84 points) for third place. Abbotsford’s playoff opponent has yet to be determined.

Many players that will suit up for Abbotsford have appeared in games for the Vancouver Canucks this season. Friday’s game featured the likes of Jack Rathbone, Arturs Silovs, and Aatu Räty. A number of players on Vancouver’s roster will be eligible to join Abbotsford for the AHL playoffs, just as they were last season, headlined by Vasily Podkolzin.