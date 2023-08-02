Fraser Valley bar bans regular patron over groping allegations

A bar in Abbotsford tells Daily Hive it has permanently banned a patron after getting heat on social media over allegations women were groped on the premises and staff didn’t respond appropriately.

Trisha Gill, the owner of Abbey Road Taphouse & Restaurant, told Daily Hive over email that the regular customer who was at the centre of the groping allegations has been banned for life, and the business has held meetings with staff about how to respond in similar situations.

In addition, staff will be participating in third-party training with the Ending Violence Association of BC to improve how staff can recognize and respond to harassment.

“There is already security on site on weekend evenings and we are committed to being a safe place for our guests,” Gill said. “We absolutely recognize that the restaurant industry has a responsibility to ensure we foster safe environments for all of our guests and realize that we personally will and can do better.”

The move comes after several women spoke out on social media about an alleged groping incident that took place at the bar. When the women involved raised the issue with staff, a server allegedly brought the man over to the table so the two parties could talk it out.

Daily Hive has not been able to reach the groping victims for comment.