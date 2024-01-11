105 new affordable rental homes set for Vancouver church redevelopment

Artistic rendering of the redevelopment of the Vancouver First Church of the Nazarene at 998 East 9th Avenue, Vancouver. (MOTIV Architects)

The Vancouver First Church of the Nazarene is looking to renew the facilities of its congregation through the construction of a new mixed-use, six-storey building with affordable rental housing.

The existing 1948-built church property is located at 998 East 19th Avenue, which is at the southwest corner of the intersection of Kingsway, East 19th Avenue, and Windsor Street in the Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood. Much of the property is currently used as a surface parking lot.

To achieve the redevelopment, the church is partnering with non-profit housing operator Catalyst Community Developments Society, under an arrangement where the church retains ownership of the land and the non-profit housing operator enters into a long-term lease to construct and operate the building.

There will be a total of 105 secured purpose-built rental homes, with 31 units at below-market rates and 74 at market rental rates. The unit size mix is 30 studios, 37 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units, and 12 three-bedroom units.

On the ground level, there will be over 12,000 sq ft of replacement church and multi-purpose community space for the congregation.

One underground level will contain 68 vehicle parking stalls and about 200 secured bike parking spaces. Sidewalk space will be set aside outside the new church for a Mobi public bike share station.

The total building floor area will reach over 89,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.95 times larger than the size of the church’s 30,200 sq ft lot. The project’s design firm is MOTIV Architects.