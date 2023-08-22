Church to be built on long-vacant South Vancouver property

After sitting vacant for many years, there is finally a use in sight for a major undeveloped property on West 57th Avenue just west of Oak Street on the northern border of South Vancouver.

Formwerks Architectural has submitted a development permit application to develop the land assembly of five single-family lots of 1101-1189 West 57th Avenue into a church for Pentecostal Tabernacle Vancouver. The site is heavily treed.

According to BC Assessment, as of the latest roll in July 2022, the property has an assessed value of $17.5 million solely from the land.

The congregation is currently located at a smaller 1987-built site at 1531 West 15th Avenue near the southern end of the South Granville retail district — near the border with Shaughnessy. Major improvements are also planned for the existing church location.

The new church complex at 1101-1189 West 57th Avenue will reach up to two storeys, with a main building containing a sanctuary hall on the east side, and a fellowship hall with multi-purpose community spaces on the west side. The east and west buildings are connected by an enclosed footbridge on the second level.

The total building floor area is over 39,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 0.6 times larger than the size of the 65,400 sq ft land assembly.

The church will be supported by 38 underground vehicle parking stall and 39 surface vehicle parking stalls.

According to the application, the congregation currently has about 80 members, but they plan on growing over the coming years.

Pentecostal Tabernacle Vancouver is a Cantonese-language church with two other locations in Hong Kong.

“In addition to the West 15th church renovation, we have concurrently initiated the process of developing a new church building on West 57th Avenue, a new place of worship which will allow us to meet the spiritual needs of both the Cantonese and English-speaking communities in Vancouver as we seek to expand the scope of our community outreach and services,” reads a recent newsletter to the congregation’s members.