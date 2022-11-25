Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $4.7M Bowen Island architectural gem (PHOTOS)

Nov 25 2022, 12:15 am
Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

BC has no shortage of breathtaking properties, but this one on Bowen Island is captivating.

This architectural gem of a house is listed by Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver for $4,688,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with 1,898 square feet of space.

Let’s take a look inside this peaceful Bowen Island retreat:

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Surrounded by old-growth cedar, this award-winning waterfront property was designed by Richard Henriquez and built in 1978.

It’s been renovated in phases for the last 20 years but still maintains its essence – West Coast modern aesthetic with a subtle Japanese influence.

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors bring in a ton of light, making this main living space feel open and airy.

The stone fireplace is a focal point in the sunken living room that overlooks the property’s ocean, island, and mountain views.

If you thought this part of the house was peaceful, wait until you see the primary suite.

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Clean, minimalist lines make this bedroom ultra-restorative. A spacious ensuite with floating cabinets and a deep soaker tub right by the window makes it feel like a private spa.

The other bedrooms and bathrooms are comfortable and spacious. They continue with the same design themes seen throughout the home.

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Outside, stone stairs placed by stone mason Tomatsu Tongo blend the natural landscape of the home with the ocean. Multiple minimalist decks help create an indoor/outdoor connection.

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

Sue Scott Engel & Völkers West Vancouver

The rooftop terrace has a spiral pathway that links all the house spaces together, including the bedrooms, bathrooms, and sauna. 

Even though this home is over 40 years old, it’s absolutely breathtaking and seems like it could even be from the future.

Want to see more? You can check out this video tour of the property.

