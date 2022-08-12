Ready to step back in time?

There’s a historic Shaughnessy mansion listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $25 million that’s nearly 100 years old.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is massive, sprawling across almost 8,000 square feet, more than 12 times the size of your average one-bedroom Vancouver apartment.

Let’s take a look and see what makes 1738 Angus Drive a world of its own:

The 51,000 sq ft lot sits where Angus Drive and Alexandra Street meet in the quiet enclave of Shaughnessy. The mansion is surrounded by gardens, a pond, walkways, and landscaping. It’s like having your own private park filled with mature trees, limestone pathways, fountains, and more.

The home was originally built back in 1923, but was renovated and restored by architect John Hollifield in 1997.

On the main floor, you’ll find a front foyer opening to the main hallway. There’s a limestone staircase with a wrought iron railing that leads upstairs to the primary suite.

In the home, you’ll find classic architectural details like panelled walls, plaster fretwork, and deep crown mouldings.

The sitting room is particularly eye-catching, and it looks more like the lobby of a historic hotel than a private dwelling.

From the sitting room you can look out on the landscaping and the French doors open to an expansive south-facing terrace.

There’s also a formal living room, sun room, grand dining room, an office, and a breakfast room by the kitchen on this level.

The primary suite has two Juliette balconies, a massive walk-through dressing room and an ensuite that blends antique fixtures with modern amenities like a frameless glass shower and a jetted tub.

On the second level, there are two more bedrooms, each with its own ensuite. Another staircase in the rear connects the two levels again, and there’s a fourth and final bedroom with a full bathroom found there, too.

Would you want to own a piece of Vancouver history like this?