100 rental homes coming to 33rd Avenue near Fraser Street in Vancouver

Four single-family homes at the northeast corner of the intersection of East 33rd Avenue and Prince Albert Street will be redeveloped into 100 secured purpose-built market rental homes.

A new development permit application has been submitted by Alabaster (E33) Master Limited Partnership to redevelop 807-847 East 33rd Avenue into a new five-storey building.

This follows Vancouver City Council’s February 2023 approval of their rezoning application under the 2021-created Secured Rental Policy that greatly simplifies and expedites mid-rise rental housing buildings up to six storeys along arterial streets across much of the city.

“The project was rezoned to RR-2B at the February 16th Public Hearing and will be amongst the first buildings to be built under the recently adopted Secured Rental Policy,” reads the development permit application.

There has been a surge in similar types of proposals ever since the previous makeup of City Council approved the policy in late 2021.

The unit size mix is 37 studio units, 26 one-bedroom units, 33 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units.

One underground level will contain 47 vehicle parking stalls and 160 secured bike parking spaces. The location is one block east of Fraser Street, within footsteps from bus stops served by frequent bus routes on both Fraser Street and 33rd Avenue.

“The building design is simple in form in order to maximize envelope and energy efficiency. Interest is created by varying texture and materials, with neutral cladding and light coloured brick animating the facades, and wood-coloured soffits of the cantilevered balconies providing a feeling of warmth to the building,” reads the design rationale by Yamamoto Architecture.

The total floor area will reach 64,000 sq ft, representing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.4 times larger than the size of the 26,600 sq ft lot.