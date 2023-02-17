109 rental homes proposed on East 33rd Avenue near Victoria Drive

Local developer Intracorp Homes has submitted a rezoning application to redevelop three single-family houses in Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood into two buildings with secured purpose-built market rental housing.

They are looking to turn the mid-block site of 1749-1765 East 33rd Avenue — just west of Commercial Street and Victoria Drive — into two buildings reaching five storeys and four storeys.

The five-storey building would be located on the southern half of the lot, facing East 33rd Avenue, while the smaller four-storey building would be situated on the northern half of the lot, fronting the laneway.

Existing condition from East 33rd Avenue:

Future condition seen from East 33rd Avenue (top) and the laneway (bottom):

There would be a total of 109 secured market rental homes, with a unit size mix of 32 studio units, 28 one-bedroom units, and 38 two-bedroom units.

Ample shared amenity spaces are incorporated into the complex, including a fitness gym on the ground level, and a rooftop indoor and outdoor amenity space for the south building. Both buildings are also separated by a large internal courtyard with lounge seating areas, a children’s play area, and landscaping.

A single underground level will provide 37 vehicle parking spaces and 170 bike parking spaces.

The location is well served by public transit, with buses running along 33rd Avenue, as well frequent bus routes on Victoria Drive and Fraser Street within close walking proximity.

The total floor area would reach about 67,400 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.2 times larger than the size of the 30,500 sq ft lot. The design firm is RWA Architecture.

This project falls under the “low-density transition area” as outlined by the City’s Secured Rental Policy, which was approved by the previous Vancouver City Council in late 2021. The policy enables low-rise density for 100% multi-family rental housing uses at this specific location. Ever since the policy was approved, it has catalyzed a wave of low- and mid-rise rental housing building proposals.

Records show Intracorp Homes acquired the three single-family lots in October/November 2020 and February 2021, with the westernmost lot acquired for $7.65 million — nearly four times the property’s assessed value in the year it was sold.

Immediately to the west of Intracorp Homes’ land assembly is the 2015-built “Vancouver Cohousing” complex — a five-storey complex with 31 co-housing units.