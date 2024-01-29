First phase of Inlet District redevelopment next to SkyTrain moves forward

2024 artistic rendering of the first phase of Inlet District in Port Moody. (Wesgroup Properties)

One of the first major neighbourhood-sized transit-oriented developments in Port Moody is taking a huge step forward.

Wesgroup Properties has announced that the first phase of Inlet District, previously known as Coronation Park, is proceeding based on the submission of its development permit application for the phase.

The first phase spans the Ioco Road side of the 15-acre land assembly between Barnet Highway and Guildford Drive, with two 26-storey condominium towers built atop a mixed-use, four-storey podium containing new retail uses to activate the development’s Ioco Road frontage, including a grocery store. This initial phase includes a four-storey building with office space and a childcare facility.

With SkyTrain Inlet Centre Station located at the prominent intersection of Ioco Road and Barnet Highway, Inlet District counts as a transit-oriented development.

When the entire redevelopment’s three phases are fully built out, there will be six condominium towers — including three towers reaching 31 storeys — and three six-storey buildings, all oriented around a new 2.6-acre central public park. Altogether, the development will generate 2,587 homes, including 2,487 strata market condominiums and 101 secured purpose-built market rental homes.

Both on-site childcare facilities will have a combined capacity for up to 194 kids.

“We are excited to be one step closer to making Inlet District a reality and bringing more than 2,500 new transit-oriented homes to Port Moody,” said Dean Johnson, vice president of development at Wesgroup Properties, in a statement.

“Inlet District has been designed as a complete community where residents’ daily needs, such as childcare, shopping, and recreation, will be right at their doorsteps.”

As part of its $44 million in infrastructure upgrades, Wesgroup Properties will build a new east-west pedestrian overpass across Ioco Road between Inlet District and the SkyTrain station to eliminate the need for pedestrians and cyclists to make a street-level crossing across the busy arterial road.

Inlet District is being built on a land assembly of approximately 60 single-family houses within the Coronation Park neighbourhood.

Immediately to the east, within the City of Coquitlam, Polygon Homes is planning to redevelop an 11-acre land assembly, largely formed by the former Coronation Park Elementary School site, into a high-density residential neighbourhood with nine towers between 29 storeys and 47 storeys, containing over 2,800 homes.