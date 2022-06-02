What would you do with $70 million?

That’s how much is up for grabs during the next Lotto Max draw. And even if you don’t win the jackpot, don’t worry — there are 43 additional $1 million MaxMillion prizes to be won so you can console yourself with $1 million.

That’s more than $100 million up for grabs!

If you’re feeling lucky, there’s still time to buy a ticket (or several) because the draw will be held this Friday at 10:30 pm ET.

Recently, Leah Murdoch-Gerics, 58, from Hamilton, Ontario, claimed her prize after winning $60 million from the April 19 Lotto Max draw.

When she read the email telling her that she won, she said she was “suddenly calm.”

“I didn’t know what to do next,” she recalled. “I couldn’t really fathom this was happening to me.”

Murdoch-Gerics said that she understands the responsibility of her big win and plans to use the money wisely. Her husband, who ad been about to retire is now the family money manager.

Although they don’t plan to make any big changes anytime soon, they do plan on going on a family trip once they decide on a destination.

“This is just an emotional journey that starts with disbelief and builds into excitement,” said Murdoch-Gerics during a special presentation at Woodbine Entertainment’s Trackside Clubhouse in Toronto to pick up her $60,000,000 cheque. “I feel so humbled and honoured to be in this place at this moment.”