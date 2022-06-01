With two weeks left to claim a prize, OLG is asking a lottery winner to come forward.

Last year, someone won the Maxmillions prize worth $1,000,000 from the Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Lotto Max draw. The ticket was purchased in Toronto and the winning numbers are 01 – 18 – 22 – 31 – 32 – 40 – 43.

“We do ask that customers check their tickets as soon as possible after the draw,” said Tony Bitonti, OLG Spokesperson. “Many tickets are forgotten in kitchen drawers or in jacket pockets (especially when the seasons change).”

He said that with the changing seasons, it’s possible that some people buy their ticket “on a particularly cold spring day” and put it in a jacket pocket. However, during warmer weather, the jacket goes into the closet with the ticket, forgotten until cooler weather.

“OLG has all the information about every ticket we sell, with one exception: who purchased the ticket,” said Bitonti. “That’s why we need the rightful owner of that ticket to give us the information about that ticket. This is part of the routine prize claim review process for anyone holding a ticket worth $1,000 or more.”

As for where exactly the ticket was purchased, he said that they can’t reveal that information until someone comes forward.

“We need them to tell us where they bought the ticket and when and if they purchased other products with it such as an ENCORE or another ticket,” said Bitonti.