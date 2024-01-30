7 less-talked-about players Canucks could target in a trade

The Vancouver Canucks are first place in the NHL, and all signs point towards them contending for the Stanley Cup this season. With everything going their way, this seems like a natural year to swing a major trade deadline acquisition to boost the lineup.

The Canucks have been connected to a familiar set of names for some time now, including Elias Lindholm, Jake Guentzel, and Adam Henrique. However, there are plenty of other less-talked-about players around the league who would also make viable deadline additions.

Here are seven of those players the Canucks could target in a deadline trade:

1. Tyler Toffoli, New Jersey Devils

2023-24 stats: 47 GP, 21 G, 13 A, 34 PTS

47 GP, 21 G, 13 A, 34 PTS Age: 31

31 Contract: $4.25 million through this season

$4.25 million through this season Position: RW

The Canucks are very familiar with Toffoli, who played with the club for half a season in 2020. With the New Jersey Devils slipping out of the playoff race, veterans on expiring contracts like Toffoli might suddenly become available.

While he’s not the fastest, the 31-year-old is a cerebral player with a very good shot. He would give the Canucks another legitimate top-six winger and some more offensive firepower.

2. Jeff Carter, Pittsburgh Penguins

2023-24 stats: 40 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 PTS

40 GP, 5 G, 2 A, 7 PTS Age: 39

39 Contract: $3.125 million through this season

$3.125 million through this season Position: C

Jeff Carter is another intriguing player who likely wouldn’t carry a huge acquisition cost. The veteran centre would ideally help out on the penalty kill and as a two-way pivot down the middle.

While it would be risky to acquire a player who’s nearly 40, Carter brings a wealth of experience and could help out in the bottom six, given that he’s played in more than 130 playoff games across his career.

3. Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets

2023-24 stats: 26 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 PTS

26 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 PTS Age: 27

27 Contract: $4 million through this season

$4 million through this season Position: C

While there has been some talk about the Canucks targeting Boone Jenner, there’s another Columbus Blue Jackets player that could also be an interesting acquisition. Jack Roslovic has scored at least 44 points in each of the past two years and scored 22 goals in the 2021-22 season.

Roslovic has already suffered a serious ankle injury this season but returned to the Blue Jackets lineup in December. If the Canucks are looking for a cheaper middle-six option that has some scoring punch, Roslovic is a possibility.

4. Victor Olofsson, Buffalo Sabres

2023-24 stats: 33 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS

33 GP, 4 G, 8 A, 12 PTS Age: 28

28 Contract: $4.75 million through this season

$4.75 million through this season Position: LW

Victor Olofsson is a player who was in the rumour mill prior to the start of this season. The Swedish forward is in the midst of a down season with just 12 points so far but scored nearly 30 goals last year.

Even with his slump this year, Olofsson’s career 82-game goal pace is just under 25. He has scored at least 20 goals in three of the past four seasons and would give the Canucks a scoring punch.

5. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators

2023-24 stats: 44 GP, 13 G, 19 A, 32 PTS

44 GP, 13 G, 19 A, 32 PTS Age: 32

32 Contract: $5 million through this season

$5 million through this season Position: RW

While the Ottawa Senators have had a rough season, Vladimir Tarasenko has actually been solid as a veteran scorer. He’s on pace for around 60 points and is fourth on his team in goals.

That Tarasenko snapper is absolutely bonkers. What a release

pic.twitter.com/w64aQTAi6F — Timmy’s Sens (@TimmysSens) January 26, 2024

The only worry with Tarasenko is if his style would mesh with head coach Rick Tocchet. The winger is not known for his defence, and other players in his mold have not meshed well with Tocchet in the past.

6. David Perron, Detroit Red Wings

2023-24 stats: 43 GP, 10 G, 13 A, 23 PTS

43 GP, 10 G, 13 A, 23 PTS Age: 35

35 Contract: $4.75 million through this season

$4.75 million through this season Position: LW

David Perron is a veteran that could help the Canucks on the wings. Not only can he put the puck in the back of the net, but he’s also annoying to play against because he can be a real pest.

It was just a few years ago that Perron was giving the Canucks issues while he was a member of the St. Louis Blues. He has a Stanley Cup under his belt and plays the perfect game for the playoffs.

7. Zach Bogosian, Minnesota Wild

2023-24 stats: 37 G, 1 G, 7 A, 8 PTS

37 G, 1 G, 7 A, 8 PTS Age: 33

33 Contract: $850,000 through this season

$850,000 through this season Position: RD

While Zach Bogosian is not going to be the acquisition that pushes the Canucks over the top, he does make sense on many levels, especially if they move Nikita Zadorov. Bogosian costs under $1 million, is right-handed and has a ton of Stanley Cup experience.

The Wild are also well out of the playoff race and unlikely to make the postseason — barring a miracle. All of this means that if the Canucks want to add some defence depth, Bogosian is a great target.