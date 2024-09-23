CFL teams will rock awesome Indigenous-themed logos in games

CFL teams playing this week will be using different logos than usual.

That’s because each club will be rocking a special Indigenous-designed logo ahead of National Truth and Reconciliation day on Monday, September 30.

The league revealed all nine logos today, and they look amazing. Each club hired local Indigenous artists to design the logos, which will be used in Week 17 action.

The special logos will be featured on players’ helmets, shown on the broadcast, and applied to merchandise. A portion of sales from merchandise with these logos will support local Indigenous causes.

The different logos have aspects which represent different parts of Indigenous culture, as well as the province of that team. For example the Toronto Argonauts logo has four figures which “references the four directions of the medicine wheel.”

Another example is the Redblacks logo, which “features the white, yellow, red and black medicine wheel that has been used for generations to symbolize health and healing, as well as direction, unity, elements of culture, and all races.”

The Canadian Football League continues its ongoing commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. The league's teams will proudly wear Indigenous-designed logos by local Indigenous artists to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation during its Week 17 slate of games. pic.twitter.com/zqL2BnsK4i — CFL (@CFL) September 23, 2024

This week’s games kick off on Friday, September 27. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will host the Edmonton Elks at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT to get things started. The BC Lions will host the Hamilton Tiger Cats later that night at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The CFL action continues the next day as the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 3 pm ET/noon PT. The week wraps up with a battle between the Montreal Alouettes and Argonauts at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.

The Calgary Stampeders are on a bye week and thus won’t play but their logo was still featured in a live action game as they wore it in Week 15.

There are just five weeks left on the CFL calendar as we approach the end of the regular season. This year’s Grey Cup will take place in Vancouver on November 17. The week before, the city will host a number of free concerts and other festivities for the Grey Cup Festival.