7-Eleven hiring for surprisingly well-paying summer job in Metro Vancouver

While this cold might make summer feel like it’s forever away, 7-Eleven is hiring for a summer job in Metro Vancouver, which pays surprisingly well.

One of the main gigs 7-Eleven is recruiting for is an area leader, and it’s offering a summer internship program that pays up to $25.30, which is around the living wage in Metro Vancouver.

7-Eleven calls it an exciting opportunity for an undergraduate or graduate-level student.

The job is based out of the Store Support Center in Surrey, but 7-Eleven says successful applicants would be required to travel around Metro Vancouver.

7-Eleven says pay depends on various factors, like qualifications and experience.

Interns will be responsible for interacting with store leaders, area leaders, market leaders and operations support teams. Interns must complete two to three weeks of in-store experience training and one week of virtual classroom training.

Qualifications include a preferred GPA of 3.0 or above, a strong interest in retail and proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Interns will also be expected to present a case study on key learnings from the project.

7-Eleven is hiring for many other gigs across Metro Vancouver but doesn’t share salary expectations for all roles.

One role it does share salary expectations for is those in skilled trades, as 7-Eleven is looking for a journeyman in refrigeration. That role pays up to $45 per hour and offers benefits, including extended health care and paid time off.

Peep the complete list of jobs here.