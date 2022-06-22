Vancouver named sixth best major cycling city in all of North America

Vancouver has been named the sixth-best major cycling city across the continent in PeopleforBikes‘ annual ranking.

The ranking uses a “data-driven program” to evaluate, identify, and compare the best biking cities in North America. Over 1,000 cities were rated in both Canada and the US, the largest collection of cities in the publication’s history.

Vancouver placed sixth out of 85 large cities surveyed, and 29th overall out of the 1,105 cities studied.

PeopleForBikes says the primary goal is to focus on youth engagement and to highlight the most prominent bike networks for people looking for the best places to ride across the continent.

PeopleForBikes is excited to release our annual #CityRatings, a data-driven program to evaluate, identify & compare the best cities for 🚲. More than 1,000 cities were rated in the U.S. & Canada, the largest collection of cities in program history. https://t.co/rn6zPl8mr7 pic.twitter.com/14d5ibUtvP — PeopleForBikes (@peopleforbikes) June 21, 2022

The publication says it works with “federal, state, and local officials to make biking better for everyone.”

Vancouver’s “Network Score” breaks down as such, scoring high points for its access to recreation amenities (parks and trails) on a bike, and its accessibility to major shopping centres, jobs, and schools.

Vancouver has more than 450 kilometres of dedicated bike lanes, and cycling is the fastest-growing mode of transport, according to the cycling monitoring group.

An interactive map courtesy of PeopleForBikes shows high-stress and low-stress areas for bicycling in Montreal and can be found right here.

Vancouver wasn’t the top spot in Canada though — that honour went to Montreal. The city in Quebec took home the top spot in PeopleForBike’s large city ranking (out of 85 Canadian and US cities), good for eighth overall of the 1,105 total cities ranked.

Montréal has been named the best major cycling city in North America in the annual ranking of @peopleforbikes. A city that makes space for cycling is a city where life is good! 🎉 https://t.co/4vhzF3cbW0 — Montréal (@Montreal) June 22, 2022

We still think being able to cycle 12 months out of the year has to count for something. You can’t have it all, Montreal.

With files from Daily Hive’s Ty Jadah