"Overwhelming support" for BCGEU project with rental housing at Royal Oak SkyTrain

British Columbia General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) is pushing forward with its plan to redevelop a site immediately adjacent to SkyTrain’s Royal Oak Station into a high-density, mixed-use development with new offices for their organization, affordable rental housing, and childcare.

The land assembly of low-storey light industrial properties at 6877-6945 Palm Avenue in Burnaby was acquired and formed by the union, one of the largest in the province, just before the pandemic.

Two towers — 214 ft with 20 storeys, and 189 ft with 15 storeys — are proposed, along with a a multi-level podium connecting the towers.

In an interview with Daily Hive Urbanized, Paul Finch, the treasurer of the BCGEU, says the location of the project aligns with the Burnaby Mayor’s Task Force on Community Housing’s recommendation to situate affordable housing near SkyTrain.

There would be a total of 292 rental homes, including 146 market rental units, and 146 below-market rental units at 20% under Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s market median rates. Half of the units for each of the two types of rental housing tenure will also be sized for families, established as units with two or three bedrooms.

However, the units will not be dedicated to BCGEU members, although they may be given preference if all of their application factors — including their means test for below-market units — are equal. Finch notes that the tenant selection process will not be managed by BCGEU, and instead the union will make an effort to separate itself from the process by contracting out this responsibility.

Residents will have access to 11,200 sq ft of common indoor amenity space — such as a fitness gym, two guest suites, and two indoor amenity rooms — and various outdoor amenity areas, including a children’s play area on the podium rooftop between the two towers.

Commercial space uses are planned for all or at least a portion of the first four levels, including about 59,000 sq ft of office, a 6,400 sq ft conference centre, a 3,700 sq ft cafe, and a 1,000 sq ft print shop.

Finch says the project’s office space will replace their leased Lower Mainland regional office at 2920 Virtual Way in Vancouver, and at least a part of their main headquarters office at 4911 Canada Way in Burnaby. Most of the office space will be dedicated to the union.

There would also be a 6,300 sq ft childcare facility for up to 49 kids, along with a fenced-off outdoor play area at ground level.

He said there has been “overwhelming support” from both union members and the general public on the overall project, and its various uses.

“From our membership, they are incredibly proud our union is not only building a new area office to meet their needs, but is also providing affordable housing and directly addressing the housing crisis in doing so, and in a responsible way,” said Finch.

There has also been a “massive positive outpouring” from the general public, with about 90% of public speakers at the recent public hearing with Burnaby City Council voicing their support.

He believes the BCGEU-led project could be a model for other non-profit organizations, unions, and faith groups to follow.

The complex would carry a total floor area of 306,500 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.26 times larger than the size of the 50,000 sq ft lot.

Four underground levels will provide 375 vehicle parking stalls and 600 secure bike parking spaces.

A high level of sustainability is envisioned, with green building design features such as solar panel arrays generating electricity on both tower rooftops, green roofs to reduce stormwater runoff, passive shading devices on the facades, and a high-performance building envelope to optimize energy efficiency. The project’s design firm is DA Architects & Planners.

The proposal saw its initial reading and public hearing with city council several weeks ago. Its second reading is scheduled for April 25, and the final readings for approval are expected later in the spring. If approved, construction could potentially begin within a year, with the aim of completion by 2026.

BCGEU funded its land acquisitions for the project by using its significant investment returns it earned since they began divesting their defence fund from fossil fuels in 2014.

The union represents over 80,000 members in 550 bargaining units in both the private and public sectors, including in health care, education, transportation, casinos, credit unions, municipal governments, and regional districts. About one-third of their members works in the direct government service.