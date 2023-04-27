201 studio rental homes approved for Park Royal mall in West Vancouver

Revised design of rental housing at Park Royal North at 671-693 Clyde Avenue and 694 Duchess Avenue, West Vancouver. (DA Architects & Planners/Larco Investments)

More rental housing will be built on the property of Park Royal shopping centre as an infill development.

District of West Vancouver Council recently approved Larco Investments’ proposal to build rental housing on a surface parking lot located near the northeast corner of the major intersection of Taylor Way and Marine Drive.

The Park Royal North site for development at 671-693 Clyde Avenue and 694 Duchess Avenue is immediately north of the parkade at the corner, just east of the parkade’s exit ramp onto the northbound direction of Taylor Way.

This will be a six-storey building containing 201 secured purpose-built rental homes, with all units being studios — ranging between 350 sq ft to 478 sq ft in size, and move-in ready.

Although the units are small, they are intended to be an initial housing option with attainable rents for young professionals, and frontline and service workers — allowing people who work in West Vancouver to also live in the community.

Residents will have access to over 2,000 sq ft of indoor amenity spaces on the ground level, and a landscaped outdoor amenity area on the building rooftop.

An underground level will contain 50 vehicle parking stalls and 303 secured bike parking spaces. The area is well-served by various public transit services.

The project will generate 89,000 sq ft of building floor area, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is two times larger than the size of the 43,643 sq ft lot. The design firm is DA Architects & Planners.

Last year, Larco reached full completion on its Gateway Residences complex on the kitty corner, replacing a surface parking lot at Park Royal South. The complex, with 16-storey and 19-storey towers, contains about 300 homes, including about 140 permanent market rental units, 57 market rental units for 20 years, 92 unsecured rental units, and 11 district-owned supportive rental units.