604 Records' new digital art marketplace brings artists and fans closer together

Vancouver’s 604 Records is home to some of the country’s finest musicians and artists, and it’s now helping fans get closer than ever to their favourites.

The music production company has launched 604 Infinite, a new online store where artists and musicians can sell their digital artwork and merchandise as well as physical items.

The digital collectibles marketplace’s first drop on Friday, November 24 is the 604 Records’ Friends & Family Collection, featuring unique artworks from nine acclaimed artists. And according to its founder, all types of artists will find a home in the store.

“We want this to be an opportunity for local musicians to find different avenues to express their creativity, create new and unique art forms around their music, and access additional revenue streams from their work,” said Jonathan Simkin, 604 Infinite founder, in a release.

“And this is not just going to be about artists signed to 604 Records. We’re opening it up to all artists who would like to submit their works for possible inclusion, with a focus on West Coast artists.”

The Friends & Family Collection features artworks from 604 Records’ musicians like folk/pop duo Fionn and Juno-nominated comedian Shirley Gnome. Fan favourite artists and producers such as Moka Only, Jordy Birch and Steve Bays are also showcased in the first drop.

Each digital collectible includes a unique utility from each artist as well as the artwork. These range from personalized songs, original paintings, and guest list passes to upcoming concerts, signed merch, and more.

Fans will want to act fast as each piece is a limited edition with only 20 available to purchase. As a thank you for participating in the debut collection, 604 Infinite is inviting everyone to claim a free animation as well as 20% off any item on the 604 Records shop.

Local artists of all levels interested in being part of 604 Infinite’s marketplace can apply online to release their own artworks.

“The aim is to connect local BC artists, musicians, animators and collectors to foster a community and give fans a new way to experience their favourite creators,” added 604 Records in a statement.

For more information about 604 Infinite, visit its website here.