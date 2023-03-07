SoleSavy: New Vancouver app helps sneaker collectors get their kicks

Sneakerheads have a new way of growing their collection thanks to a new marketplace launched by Vancouver entrepreneurs.

SoleSavy, a subscription-based sneaker-collecting community founded by Dejan Praclica and Justin Dusanj, recently launched an app that promises to make buying and selling more fair and fun.

Collect is a retail or less marketplace that offers the lowest fees in the industry. According to Pralica, there are lots for sneaker fans to love about the first-of-its-kind app.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoleSavy (@solesavy)

You might also like: Shop This City: Vancouver-made app makes it easy for shoppers to buy local

Sesh+: Vancouver entrepreneur ready to help Canadian smokers kick the habit

Wellness advocates using science to guide those on mental health journey

“Users can buy, sell, trade, and showcase all in one app,” Pralica said to Daily Hive in an interview. “With every buyer and seller having their identity verified on Collect, users can transact in confidence.”

SoleSavy was launched by Pralica and Dusanj in 2018 as an end-to-end technology platform that helps people get the sneakers that they want without having to pay exorbitant resell prices and fees.

In addition to the Collect app, the Vancouver-based company offers exclusive experiences and events, personalized mobile Drop Alerts, and a private Slack Community.

“SoleSavy is a VC-backed startup reshaping how sneaker enthusiasts grow their collections, connect with others, and enjoy their passion,” shared Pralica. “Founded on the notion of community and connection above all, SoleSavy grew from a small group of enthusiasts connecting via Slack to a tech platform touching all aspects of sneaker culture.

“From official images all the way through to checkout, SoleSavy preps its members with the tools, tech, and resources they need to be successful.”

Sneaker enthusiasts can choose from three different membership plans and are encouraged to help each other in their collecting journey. Over $10 million worth of sneakers has been “copped for retail” since SolSavy launched, and more than 25 pairs of sneakers are purchased by members within their first six months.

For more information about SoleSavy, visit them online.