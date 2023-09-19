Vancouver-made app revolutionizing how people experience events and entertainment

Two Vancouver entrepreneurs are ready to help customers and businesses connect in an immersive way with their new loyalty platform for events.

Wil Lee and Cassandra Chan’s TheFunPass is an innovative new platform that launched this summer at the largest night market in North America.

According to Lee, the app allows event operators and business owners to engage with customers before, during and after the festivities. This helps enhance visitor satisfaction as well as drive increased spending.

“Visitors can receive personalized event itineraries based on their interests and behaviour, leading to more meaningful interactions,” Lee told Daily Hive. “Event operators can offer engaging experiences and reward visitors for participating in exciting missions as they explore the event.

Lee describes himself as “a husband, a son, a father, a friend, a creator and a forever learner in the game of life.” He and Chan are the co-creators of the Web3 children’s media company the littles, which is working with Time Studios on an original series.

The two are also married and have a young daughter named Jordy.

“What inspired me to jump into this project is actually Jordy,” explained Lee. “Her way of interacting with the world in the most authentic, raw, simple ways resembled pure happiness to me and that is something I want to bring to the world.”

TheFunPass debuted at the Richmond Night Market with users invited to download the app and play games or complete missions.

Event attendees can then scan QR codes to collect badges and stars, with the latter being redeemable for unique prizes. People can even enter to win a trip to Hawaii through TheFunPass’ website.

“It’s all about delivering an experience and putting smiles on faces. From concept to implementation to seeing people enjoy the experience is incredibly fulfilling,” said Lee. “In just over four weeks, we’ve welcomed over 6,000 users, with a remarkable 22 percent week-over-week growth.

“The web-based app has boosted revenue by more than 12.5%, translating to a substantial five-figure revenue increase for operators.”

TheFunPass is also making waves in the digital realm, with over 100 million impressions and three million views across all social platforms. Chan also recently clinched a runner-up spot at the F3 Founders Showcase at Blockchain Futurist in Toronto, beating out 10 other global finalists.

Lee added that TheFunPass will roll out to additional events around the world, including in Portugal at the major developer conference NEARcon. And there’s more that he foresees in the future of AI technology.

“Whether it’s events, 720Sweets, the littles, or TheFunPass, it’s all about creating experiences that bring smiles to faces,” added Lee. “It’s a mission I’ve pursued for the past decade.”

“We will witness the inevitable integration of AI technology across all industries in the next five years. It’s an undeniable efficiency booster, bringing us closer to an integrated digital world. Web3 and blockchain are integral to this digital transformation.”

For more information about TheFunPass, visit its website here.