Here are six activities to celebrate mom around Metro Vancouver

A bouquet of flowers is always lovely, but there is no harm in sprinkling a little extra thought into how you spend your Mother’s Day.

It’s the perfect opportunity to show any mother in your life how much you really care and prioritize making memories together. Whether it’s your sister, aunt, or grandma, spending quality time can include many activities.

Here are some of the best ways to spend Mother’s Day around Vancouver.

Heading to a Pilates class with Mom is a fun way to spend some quality time together and is inclusive to all athletic abilities. Core Community in Kitsilano is doing a special promo to celebrate Mother’s Day by offering 50% off a class for you to bring your mother or motherly figure in your life. They are also adding additional afternoon classes!

If you don’t have any sticky socks, you can buy them in-store.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is one of the city’s most luxurious hotels, but it’s also home to one of the best spas. The Willow Stream Spa’s brand-new Rainforest Ritual treatment is the ultimate luxurious gift for you and your mom to enjoy together. The treatment includes a sea salt scrub, detoxifying bath soak, stone massage, and even a glacial clay mask for the face and feet. Whether your mom deserves an extra special treat this year or lives for luxury, this experience will surely blow her away. Booking is available here.

Known for its European influence and elegant interior, Bacchus Restaurant in the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa is putting on a beautiful Mother’s Day Brunch. Not very many brunch restaurants take reservations in Vancouver, and on such a special day, it’s nice to be able to secure your spot to minimize stress. This year, the menu includes dishes such as gooseberry & almond parfait, brioche french toast, and merlot braised short rib benedict. Booking is available here.

High tea on Mother’s Day is a cherished tradition for many, and The Secret Garden is widely regarded as the city’s premiere spot to enjoy some traditional treats. The light and airy space is so beautiful and would be the perfect backdrop for any family photos. They even offer vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian high tea options! Some menu highlights include a pink grapefruit cupcake with lavender frosting and egg salad on a fairy pink bun. Reservations are for high tea only and are available here.

If the daytime activities aren’t appealing to the mom in your life, consider a Mother’s Day Comedy Night at Toby’s Social Pub in North Vancouver. Let loose with your sister, mom or aunties and enjoy each other’s company while laughing the night away. Toby’s also serves food and drinks, so you can enjoy dinner and a show. Tickets are available here.

Instead of the conventional cooking class making dinner, Posh Pantry is doing a special Mother’s Day class which features brunch! Not only will you and Mom have the afternoon together, but you will learn some great skills to impress your friends and family whenever you’re cooking next. You can even schedule a private event through Posh Pantry and bring the fun to your home. Booking is available here.

How are you planning to celebrate the mom in your life? Let us know in the comments.