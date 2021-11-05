Nearly 400 rental homes proposed in two towers next to Oakridge-41st Avenue Station

A land assembly of six single-family lots just north of Oakridge Centre, now formally known as Oakridge Park, could be redeveloped into twin residential rental towers.

The newly submitted rezoning application for 5562-5688 Manson Street — near the northeast corner of the intersection of West 41st Avenue and Manson Street — calls for 209 ft, 19-storey towers with a combined total of 392 secured rental homes.

This is a transit-oriented development, with SkyTrain Oakridge-41st Avenue Station and R4 41st Avenue RapidBus stops within a walking distance of about three minutes.

The project is being spearheaded by Mirage Management on the behalf of an investment firm, and the design is by DA Architects & Planners.

The combined housing tenure mix is 313 market rental units and 79 below-market rental units, while the combined unit mix is 127 studio units, 126 one-bedroom units, and 139 two-bedroom units.

Residents have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the seventh level on the rooftop of the podium, and the tower rooftops on the partial 19th level.

A 4,500 sq ft childcare facility for up to 37 kids is on the ground level of the north tower, and its outdoor play area faces the laneway. Both buildings are separated by a wide, publicly accessible mid-block pedestrian pathway between Manson Street and the laneway, with the childcare entrance located on this pathway.

Three underground levels contain 227 vehicle parking stalls and 733 secure bike parking spaces.

The total floor area is 286,360 sq ft for a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.97 times larger than the size of the lot.

The proposal aligns with the stipulations of the City of Vancouver’s Cambie Corridor Plan, such as the inclusion of a mid-block pedestrian connection, and the requirement of 20% below-market rental housing to achieve maximum density and height potential.