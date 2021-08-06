Overlapping walking loop added to future rooftop park at Oakridge Centre (RENDERINGS)

Another design variation for the Oakridge Centre redevelopment is shown in a recent development permit application to proceed with a major phase of the project located in the core of the site.

This parcel of the redevelopment would complete 545,000 sq ft of floor area, including 260,000 sq ft of residential space within a 338-ft-tall, 28-storey tower, 139,000 sq ft of office space within the upper levels of a five-storey podium, and 170,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant space including a major portion of the new indoor mall.

A significant portion of the rooftop public park would also be completed under this development permit application by Henriquez Partners Architects, which is the design firm for the entire redevelopment.

Building 12, the name of the tower component in this application, is one of three towers along the new High Street with a more conventional design relative to the “organic towers” along the project’s Cambie Street and West 41st Avenue frontages. The tower forms are sculpted to minimize shadowing on the park.

In particular, Building 12 with 171 condominium homes has a series of terraced, articulated balconies and cradle metal planters along the residential facade. The building exterior uses metal panel and wood texture planks on the top and bottom surfaces of the balconies.

Down below, the 800-metre-long, running-walking path that circles the nine-acre rooftop park has seen a redesign that takes the route southwest for a visually striking looping overlap, with a gentle slope that wraps around the so-called Family Room — a vertical access point around greenery that links the High Street with the park, retail, and underground parkade levels.

The application also shows changes to the rooftop park, specifically modifications that now include a sizeable pavilion structure that doubles as a large performance stage for the park’s event plaza, which has a capacity for about 750 people seated or 1,800 people standing. The stage is visible from other areas of the park and mall, including the dining terraces.

The event plaza will feature built-in essential event infrastructure — such as lighting, power connections, and rigging points — to support a variety of programming needs with ease. This makes it simple for small local groups to simply “plug and play.”

When the plaza is not in use for events, there will be informal movable seating and games tables to activate the space, and a programmed spray water feature embedded into the paving can be turned on. In-ground lighting will illuminate the water feature during nighttime.

Towards the south end of the park, a large secondary pavilion — with an open grass field doubling as a spectator area — also provides a covered space for concerts, performances, and recreational group activities, such as tai chi, yoga, and fitness bootcamps.

This portion of the redevelopment includes three underground levels for 556 vehicle parking stalls.

Oakridge Centre is currently a major active construction site, with only Crate & Barrel as the remaining open retailer.

A decision was made by property owner QuadReal Property Group last year to shutdown nearly all of the existing mall to allow for a significant portion of the new indoor mall and rooftop park to be expedited to a 2024 completion instead of 2026.

In Fall 2020, QuadReal’s development partner, Westbank, submitted a new rezoning application that modifies much of the project, calling for additional density through greater building heights and larger floor plates.

If the rezoning application is approved by Vancouver City Council, this will increase the residential floor area from 2.761 million sq ft to 3.031 million sq ft — increasing the number of homes from 1,968 to 2,330 condominiums, 290 to 609 market rental homes, and adding 94 affordable rental homes. Overall, there would be a net increase of 775 new homes — from the previous plan of 2,548 units to 3,323 units.

The rezoning also calls for increasing office space from 433,176 sq ft to 810,436 sq ft, accomplished partially by a relatively small decrease in retail floor area to 1.206 million sq ft.

Overall, if the rezoning application is approved, the 28-acre redevelopment’s total floor area would increase to about 5.05 million sq ft.