Architecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

Six-storey rental and retail building coming to Fraser Street and 38th Avenue corner

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
May 19 2023, 9:45 pm
Six-storey rental and retail building coming to Fraser Street and 38th Avenue corner
Artistic rendering of 5454 Fraser Street, Vancouver. (Engage Architecture/Ledingham McAllister Communities)

A development permit application submitted to the City of Vancouver by local developer Ledingham McAllister Communities calls for a new six-storey, mixed-use building at the southeast corner of the intersection of Fraser Street and East 38th Avenue.

This will replace a 1968-built, single-storey structure at 5454 Fraser Street — previously home to Elks Lodge No. 55 — with 67 secured purpose-built rental homes, along with 5,200 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses activating the Fraser Street frontage.

5454 Fraser Street Vancouver

Site of 5454 Fraser Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

5454 Fraser Street Vancouver

Site of 5454 Fraser Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Two underground levels will contain 52 vehicle parking stalls and 130 bike parking spaces. The total floor area is 47,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.2 times larger than the lot size. The design firm is Engage Architecture.

This site is immediately east of the City-owned and operated Mountain View Cemetery, with tall trees along the west side of Fraser Street providing a visual barrier for the cemetery. The Hamilton Herron Funeral Home is also immediately to the north of the location.

On the same block, Ledingham McAllister also recently constructed a four-storey, mixed-use building named Karma.

5454 Fraser Street Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 5454 Fraser Street, Vancouver. (Engage Architecture/Ledingham McAllister Communities)

5454 Fraser Street Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 5454 Fraser Street, Vancouver. (Engage Architecture/Ledingham McAllister Communities)

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Architecture & Design
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.