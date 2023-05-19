A development permit application submitted to the City of Vancouver by local developer Ledingham McAllister Communities calls for a new six-storey, mixed-use building at the southeast corner of the intersection of Fraser Street and East 38th Avenue.

This will replace a 1968-built, single-storey structure at 5454 Fraser Street — previously home to Elks Lodge No. 55 — with 67 secured purpose-built rental homes, along with 5,200 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses activating the Fraser Street frontage.

Two underground levels will contain 52 vehicle parking stalls and 130 bike parking spaces. The total floor area is 47,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.2 times larger than the lot size. The design firm is Engage Architecture.

This site is immediately east of the City-owned and operated Mountain View Cemetery, with tall trees along the west side of Fraser Street providing a visual barrier for the cemetery. The Hamilton Herron Funeral Home is also immediately to the north of the location.

On the same block, Ledingham McAllister also recently constructed a four-storey, mixed-use building named Karma.