The last rezoning application to be approved by Vancouver City Council in 2023 is a proposal to build an 18-storey social housing tower in the Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood.

Last week, during City Council’s final public meeting of 2023, Aboriginal Land Trust and Lu’ma Native Housing Society received the green light to redevelop 1710-1730 East Pender Street into the “Place of Cedars” complex with 191 units of social housing for Indigenous individuals and families.

The site is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Commercial Drive and East Pender Street, replacing older low-rise buildings with 39 units.

It is anticipated that 6% of the units in the redevelopment will be rented at the shelter component of income assistance (monthly rent of $500 for a one-bedroom unit) and 30% of the units will be at rent geared to income (e.g. monthly rent of up to $1,450 for a one-bedroom unit based on a maximum annual income of $58,000).

The unit size mix is 117 one-bedroom units, 36 two-bedroom units, 27 three-bedroom units, and five four-bedroom units, along with six live/work units on the ground level fronting East Pender Street and an internal courtyard. The tower will be attached to base podiums of three storeys and six storeys.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Indigenous residents living in Grandview-Woodland account for about 18% of Vancouver’s off-reserve urban Indigenous population, but Indigenous people disproportionately account for about 33% of the local homeless population and 2% of Metro Vancouver’s entire population.

“Indigenous peoples have faced significant challenges in accessing safe, affordable, and culturally appropriate housing. Many Indigenous individuals and families are forced to live in overcrowded and substandard conditions, which have detrimental effects on their health and well-being,” Barbara Lawson Swain, the director of housing operations for Lu’ma, during the public hearing, adding that the Indigenous-focused non-profit housing operator currently has an affordable housing waitlist fluctuating between 4,500 and 5,500 people.

“The lack of suitable housing options also contributes to the cycle of poverty and homelessness among Indigenous communities and more so with Indigenous peoples living in Canada’s urban areas.”

Future residents at the Place of Cedars will have extensive common amenity spaces, including the internal courtyard attached to an indoor space, and outdoor areas on the rooftops of all three buildings, with the tower rooftop providing both outdoor amenity areas and an indoor amenity space used as a First Nations longhouse.