A trio of friends scooped up a whopping $50 million lottery prize

Three long-time friends and former co-workers are celebrating their big lottery win together after taking home a $50 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot win. They are also the first Gold Ball winners in the prize’s history.

Carmen Austria, Gary Perkins, and Catherine Wall have been friends for decades and have been hoping to share a lottery win for nearly as long.

“We’ve been friends for over 20 years and started buying tickets together 17 years ago,” said Perkins during the group’s prize claim interview. “Buying tickets was just a fun thing for us to do; winning together is what makes it so special.”

All three of the friends have similar plans for their $16.6 million portion of the win: they plan on sharing it amongst their families.

When asked to describe how this win feels, the group responded: “Freedom, peace, and joy.”

“[Winning] came with so many emotions,” explained Wall. “I don’t think anything prepares you for that much emotion. And now, I just feel happy and grateful – it’s amazing.”

Austria purchased the group’s winning ticket for $10 from Scenic Acres Husky, located at 116 Scenic Acres Boulevard in Calgary.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.