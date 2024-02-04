Weekend winners: Two lottery players split a six-figure prize

Two lottery players from different provinces will have plenty to celebrate after winning a six-figure prize in the recent draw.

The Lotto 6/49 draw took place on Saturday, February 3, and the Gold Ball jackpot was worth $40 million. No one won the top prize during this draw, but someone from Ontario is a brand new millionaire after winning the White Ball prize worth $1 million. The winning number was 56457122-02.

As for the Classic Draw prize, the winning numbers were 5, 10, 15, 27, 40, 47, and bonus number 07. Although no one won the top prize worth $5 million, two people did match five of the six winning numbers and the bonus number, netting themselves a six-figure prize. According to PlayNow, each lottery player will receive $108,391.50. The winning tickets were sold in Ontario and Quebec.

The Classic Draw Extra numbers were 19, 24, 28, and 83, and after matching all four numbers, someone in Vancouver is now $500,000 richer. There were no winners for the Encore prize worth $1 million. The winning number was 5463042.

The next Lotto 6/49 will take place on Wednesday, and the jackpot is now at $42 million.