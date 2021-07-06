Five-year-old dead after suspect deliberately set house fire in Surrey: IHIT

A five-year-old child has passed away after a house fire that was deliberately set by an assault suspect.

The Surrey RCMP says that the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 9:15 pm. It began after frontline officers responded to a report of a woman being stabbed at a residence in Guildford in the 15400 blocks of 94 Avenue.

RCMP says that the woman, who was seriously injured, managed to flee the residence and call police. The five-year-old child remained inside the home.

“The suspect in the stabbing, who is known to the victims, allegedly set a fire inside the residence and left the scene in a red Subaru prior to police arrival,” RCMP said in an emailed statement.

Surrey Fire Service extinguished the fire but tragically, the child was located dead inside the home. The child’s exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Shortly after the initial assault took place, Coquitlam RCMP received a report of a man jumping from the Port Mann Bridge.

“The man, who is presumed deceased, is believed to be the suspect in the stabbing and fire in Surrey.”

Coquitlam RCMP is also investigating and is conducting a search for the man in the Fraser River.

Police say that the incident does not appear to be a random act. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working with Surrey RCMP.

“This is a heart-breaking incident, and many people in the community, including first responders, will feel the impact of this tragedy,” says Sergeant Elenore Sturko. “We express our condolences to the families involved, and encourage anyone who is struggling with this news to reach out for support from their healthcare provider.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.