Remains of one Canadian found in collapsed Miami condo

The remains of one Canadian citizen have been found at the site of a collapsed condo near Miami.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed to Daily Hive that one deceased Canadian was found, and at least three other Canadians from three different families remain unaccounted for.

“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse,” Global Affairs said.

The Champlain Towers South, a 12-storey residential building in Surfside, Florida, collapsed on June 24. The beachside town is just north of Miami.

The death toll now sits at 32, the New York Times reports. More than 100 people are still missing. Crews began demolition work on the remaining half of the building over the weekend and found more bodies in the process.

Global Affairs says Canadian consular officials in Miami are supporting families still waiting to find loved ones. The Canadian government has not released information on who the deceased person and missing people are, citing restrictions under the Privacy Act.

Canadians in Florida who require emergency consular assistance can contact Global Affairs at 1-844-880-6519 or [email protected].