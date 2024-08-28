5 position battles to watch at Canucks training camp

The start of the new NHL season is fast approaching for the Vancouver Canucks.

Things officially start at training camp in Penticton on September 19. The team will hit the ice for the first time together, and the pursuit of the Stanley Cup will kick into gear.

After a relatively busy summer, the team has a solid number of new faces. This means there will be lots of internal competition — especially among the strong forward group — for spots in the lineup this year.

Here are five position battles to watch out for at training camp this year.

Second-line wingers

Top candidates: Nils Höglander, Daniel Sprong, Jake DeBrusk

Nils Höglander, Daniel Sprong, Jake DeBrusk Long-shots: Conor Garland, Dakota Joshua

The Canucks ended last season knowing they needed to get better wingers to play with Elias Pettersson. They’ve got a lot more options this year after a few additions over recent months.

When the Canucks signed Jake DeBrusk this summer, many assumed he would immediately slot beside Pettersson. However, there is a chance that he ends up playing with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser on the top line.

Nils Höglander will look to build on a breakout season last year, during which he scored more than 20 goals, many of them alongside Pettersson. He’ll have to fend off new signing Daniel Sprong, who has also shown the ability to score goals.

First pairing right defence

Top candidates: Filip Hronek

Filip Hronek Long-shot: Vincent Desharnais

The Canucks kept their best two defencemen, Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek, together on the same pair for the majority of last season. Hronek now has a shiny new contract, and with a thinner defence group, it may make more sense to split up the two.

If the Canucks do decide to give each their own pair, Vincent Desharnais becomes the obvious choice to earn the coveted spot next to Quinn Hughes. The big, right-handed player could balance out the duo with his long reach and size.

First-line left wing

Top candidates: Pius Suter, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen

Pius Suter, Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen Long-shots: Daniel Sprong

The Canucks top line chugged along nicely last season as the duo of J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser gave opponents headaches.

Pius Suter showed flashes of success on the line last season but wasn’t overwhelmingly convincing. This opens the door for others, perhaps new acquisitions DeBrusk or Danton Heinen, to take the role.

Third-line centre

Top candidates: Pius Suter, Teddy Blueger

Pius Suter, Teddy Blueger Long-shots: N/A

The Canucks will start the season with either Suter or Teddy Blueger centring their third line. Both players got extensive looks in the position last year, and both produced positive results.

If the Canucks keep Dakota Joshua and Conor Garland on the wings for this trio, the centre position will be highly sought after.

Suter provides a bit more offensive pop but also fits easier in other spots across the forward group.

Third-string goalie

Top candidates: Jiri Patera, Nikita Tolopilo

Jiri Patera, Nikita Tolopilo Long-shots: N/A

The Canucks goaltending situation has become much murkier as it doesn’t seem like Thatcher Demko will be ready for training camp.

Arturs Silovs will get the first crack at the second-string position, but who will play behind him? The team brought in Jiri Patera, who has a handful of NHL games under his belt, but Tolopilo has been impressive as he rises through the professional ranks.